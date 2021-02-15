India records 11,649 Covid-19 new cases, daily toll remains below 100
With 11,649 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India’s tally of Covid-19 infections reached 10,916,589, according to figures released by the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Monday. The toll from the disease has gone up to 155,732 with 90 deaths recorded since Sunday.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:40 AM IST
The figures come in line with declining trend in the number of daily new deaths since October 1, 2020.
