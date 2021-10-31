India records 12,830 Covid-19 cases, 446 deaths; recovery rate at 98.20%

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
More than 11 lakh samples were tested for Covid-19 on Saturday taking the total samples tested to 60.83 crore, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday.
Updated on Oct 31, 2021 10:13 AM IST
India has reported 12,830 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 446 related deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Sunday. Kerala alone registered 7,427 Covid-19 cases and 62 deaths during the same time span. With the latest numbers, the Covid-19 caseload in the country has soared to 34,273,300 and the death toll has risen to 458,186, according to the Union health ministry.

The active cases of Covid-19 in the country now stand at 159,272, which are the lowest in 247 days. The active cases now account for less than 1% of total Covid-19 cases and are currently at 0.46%—the lowest since March 2020. The daily positivity rate stands at 1.13%, which has been less than 2% for the last 27 days.

Meanwhile, as many as 14,667 people recovered from the viral disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,36,55,842 across the country. The recovery rate now stands at 98.20 per cent.

More than 11 lakh samples were tested for Covid-19 on Saturday taking the total samples tested to 60.83 crore, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday. A total of 11,35,142 samples were tested on Saturday while 60,83,19,915 samples have been tested for Covid-19 up to October 30.

In the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive against Covid-19, 106.14 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

