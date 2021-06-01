India records 127,510 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in nearly two months

India reported 127,510 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the past 24 hours, as displayed by the Union health ministry dashboard at 8am on Tuesday. The death toll, too, was pushed to 331,895 with 2,795 new fatalities recorded in this duration, it showed. The country's cumulative Covid-19 infection tally now stands at 28,175,044. The overall scenario depicts a declining trend in the number of new Covid-19 cases daily, with recoveries continuing to outnumber the single-day rise for nearly three weeks now.

India last recorded 126,789 Covid-19 cases on April 8, after which the numbers kept climbing steadily, even reaching a peak of over four lakh daily coronavirus cases in the second week of May. But ever since then, the single-day spike has been showing a declining trend, leading to projections that suggest the second wave of the coronavirus is subsiding. This is also the first time in 36 days that India's daily Covid-19 death toll has fallen below the 3,000-mark.

The country's recovery rate has been improving as well, with 25,947,629 people cured of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, as per the coronavirus dashboard at the Union ministry of health and family welfare. India's Covid-19 recovery rate now resides at 91.60%, it showed. Although there are 1,895,520 currently active cases in the country, the number has been declining steadily on par with India's ebbing second wave of the coronavirus.

The health ministry said on Monday said that the decrease in the nationwide Covid-19 tally is directly linked to a sharp fall in cases seen in regions like Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat. To break the chain of transmission and gain control over the disease spread, states like Bihar, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh have extended their respective coronavirus-induced lockdowns/curfews, even though there will be some relaxation in curbs.

On the global front, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday announced a new nomenclature for the Covid-19 variants that were previously — and somewhat uncomfortably — known either by their technical letter-number codes or by the countries in which they first appeared.

WHO said it will now refer to the most worrisome coronavirus disease variants — known as “variants of concern” — by letters in the Greek alphabet. This has been done in a bid to strike a fair and more comprehensible balance in the Covid-19 reportage.