India records 27,176 new Covid-19 cases; daily tally below 50,000 for 80 days

India's Covid-19 tally saw a marginal rise in the daily cases of infections on Wednesday after maintaining a steady fall for days. Over the last 24 hours, the country logged 27,176 cases of infections as against Tuesday when there were 25,404 infections. With this, the country has recorded less than 50,000 daily cases for 80 consecutive days now.

The southern state of Kerala continued to account for more than half of the total daily tally. In the last 24 hours, Kerala recorded 15,876 new Covid-19 cases and 129 deaths. However, experts say that the state has passed its peak. In the next 2 weeks, a decline in cases should start, said AIIMS Professor Dr Sanjay Rai.

The death toll climbed to 443,497 after 284 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The new fatalities included 129 from Kerala and 52 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,43,497 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,38,221 from Maharashtra, 37,529 From Karnataka, 35,217 from Tamil Nadu, 25,083 from Delhi, 22,884 from Uttar Pradesh, 22,779 from Kerala and 18,599 from West Bengal.

The active cases declined to 351,087 comprising 1.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.62 per cent, according to the data published on the Union health ministry's site at 8am.

The country conducted 1,610,829 tests on Tuesday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 546,055,796.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.69 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 16 days.

On the vaccination front, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far has reached 75.89 crores (in million please), according to the ministry.