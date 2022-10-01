India records 3,805 fresh Covid infections, active cases fall to 38,293

India saw a single day rise of 3,805 new coronavirus infections, taking India's tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,45,91,112, while the active cases declined to 38,293, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,655 with 26 fatalities, which include 13 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Of the 13 fresh fatalities, five were reported from Maharashtra and two from Kerala.

The active cases comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.73 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decline of 1,290 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.29 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 1.39 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,24,164, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 218.68 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.