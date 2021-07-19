India records 38,164 fresh Covid-19 cases; 499 deaths reported

India recorded 38,164 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s cumulative tally to 31,144,229, according to an 8am update by the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) on Monday. With 38,660 fresh recoveries and 499 fatalities in the same period, the total number of recovered persons and the death toll have reached 30,308,456 and 414,108, respectively. The recovery rate of Covid-19 now stands at 97.31 per cent.

The active cases witnessed a drop by 995 from Sunday’s figures and now stand at 421,665– constituting 1.36 per cent of the overall caseload, the health ministry’s morning update showed.

Monday’s daily caseload is an improvement as it’s 2,993 less than Sunday’s figures when 41,157 infections were logged. The death toll has also seen a dip of 19 as opposed to Sunday’s numbers when 518 lost their lives due to the virus.

As many as 1,463,593 samples were tested for coronavirus disease in the span of 24 hours, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). A total of 445,422,256 samples have been tested in the country since the pandemic started, ICMR data showed on Monday.

As the probability of the third wave of coronavirus pandemic remains, six states have lately been showing a spike in cases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently held a meeting with the chief ministers of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Maharashtra. “Increasing numbers in Kerala and Maharashtra are a cause of grave worry,” PM Modi said at the meeting.

PM Modi also highlighted that similar trends were noticed in the country from January to February before the arrival of the second wave. He asked the six states to adopt proactive measures to combat the virus spread and follow the ‘Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate’ approach.