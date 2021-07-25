India records 39,742 new Covid-19 cases, 535 more deaths

India’s daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) climbed to 31,371,901 on Sunday as 39,742 cases were registered in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. As many as 535 died due to Covid-19 and 39,972 patients recovered in the same period, taking the cumulative count of deaths and recoveries to 420,551 and 30,543,138 respectively, data updated in the morning also showed. Active cases of Covid-19 stand at 408,212, a fall from 408,977 cases on Saturday.

Sunday’s case count is 645 more than that of Saturday’s when 39,097 people tested Covid-19 positive. While the death toll on Sunday is 11 less than that of Saturday’s when 546 deaths were recorded.

A total of 456,289,567 samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far of which 1,718,756 were tested in the last 24 hours, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday.

The country has achieved the landmark milestone of administering over 430 million vaccine doses of which nearly 4.6 million doses were administered in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said late on Saturday.

As Covid-19 cases drop, Delhi and Haryana have introduced further relaxations in their ongoing restrictions.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), announced on Saturday that swimming pools, multiplexes, auditoriums and entertainment parks will be allowed to reopen in the Capital on Monday. As per the order, cinema halls, multiplexes, auditoriums and assembly halls are only allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity. While Delhi Metro and public buses will be allowed to operate with 100 per cent of its seating capacity.

The Haryana government, while extending the ongoing restrictions by another week till August 2, has allowed standalone restaurants to operate from 8am to 11pm with half of their seating capacity from Monday. Restaurants and bars in shopping malls and hotels will continue to remain open from 10am to 11pm, according to an order issued on Saturday. All shops in the state will continue from 9am to 8pm.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, which is continuing to see a high number of Covid-19 cases, is coming up with a plan to provide relaxations in districts where the positivity rate is below 0.1 per cent. However, experts have pointed out the state government should not let down its guard against the Covid-19 unless there is a significant drop in daily cases.

