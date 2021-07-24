Cinemas, spas, pools to open with restrictions in Delhi

Multiplexes, swimming pools, spas, auditoriums and entertainment parks will be allowed to open in the national capital from Monday, while the Delhi Metro and public buses will operate with 100% seating capacity, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said on Saturday, effectively relaxing most restrictions after a decline in Covid-19 cases following a deadly fourth wave of infections in the national capital.

In an order issued by chief secretary Vijay Dev, DDMA also relaxed the cap on the number of guests at weddings and funerals. Previously, up to 50 people were allowed in weddings, while 20 were permitted in funerals. From Monday, 100 guests will be allowed for both gatherings.

Under a lockdown that was imposed on April 20, when the city was well into its fourth wave of infections, a curfew was imposed except for specific activities (such as going to buy groceries and medicines, or for going to a hospital or airports/railway stations). The lockdown restrictions were gradually eased with the decline in infections.

Cinema halls, multiplexes, auditoriums and assembly halls will be allowed to run with 50% seating capacity. Swimming pools and entertainment parks have also been allowed, while sports complexes can be opened for members, even as no spectators will be allowed. Religious places will continue to remain prohibited for visitors. Business-to-business exhibitions can also be held from Monday, but such events will be restricted to business visitors only, according to the order.

Spas have been allowed to open with a set of guidelines. The order said that all employees, especially the masseuse, should either get both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine or should undergo RT-PCR tests every fortnight. It also said that clients will have to sign an undertaking of being Covid-19-negative. Personal protective equipment (PPE) apart from face shields and masks will have to be worn by the therapist/masseuse if the treatment is of more than 30 minutes.



