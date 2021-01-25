India records lowest Covid-19 deaths in 8 months, active cases continue to fall

India on Monday reported the lowest number of daily deaths caused by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in eight months as 131 people succumbed across the country, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said. Seven states, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, have contributed 80.15 per cent of the 131 fatalities logged in the last 24 hours.

Click here for complete coverage of Covid-19

The country also clocked 13,203 new Covid-19 cases and 13,298 recoveries in the last 24 hours. As per the health ministry, there has been a net decline of 226 active cases in the last 24 hours too. India's active Covid-19 cases are on a continuous decline as the caseload further fell to 184,182 on Monday. The share of active cases in the total positive cases recorded in the country has plummeted to 1.73 per cent, data by the Union health ministry showed.

The health ministry said two states in the country contribute 65 per cent to the active coronavirus caseload. Kerala and Maharashtra are responsible for more than 64.71 per cent of the active Covid-19 cases in the country with Kerala's share at 39.7 per cent and Maharashtra contributing 25 per cent.

India caseload has mounted over 10.66 million with more than 10.33 million recoveries. The recovery rate of the country is 96.83 per cent. According to the health ministry, more than 1.6 million healthcare workers have been as of Monday morning during the country's mammoth vaccination. And, 33,303 people were vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus disease across 694 sessions in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry. The maximum number of people who have been vaccinated is in Karnataka at around 191,000, followed by Odisha at 152,000 and Andhra Pradesh at 147,000, the ministry said.

The country began the world's largest immunisation programme on January 16 and has also started to export the vaccines to countries across the world.