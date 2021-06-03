India's daily Covid-19 cases go further up to 134,154, new deaths reduce by 320 since yesterday

India on Thursday added 134,154 new cases to its coronavirus disease (Covid-19) tally, while 2,887 deaths reported in the last 24 hours pushed its toll to 337,989, according to the Union health ministry data. The country witnessed a rise of over 2,000 in the number of new infections since Wednesday as it continues to recover from the deadly second wave of the contagion.

India on Thursday successfully completed a week of reporting daily cases under the 200,000-mark. The daily infections rose as high as over 400,000 when the country began to battle the raging wave of the virus.

With the addition of new cases, the caseload reached 28,441,986, the health ministry's dashboard showed. The number of active cases in the country now stands at 1,713,413 and the positivity rate is at 6.34%, the data showed. With the increase in the new infections since Wednesday, the active caseload remained below two million for the third straight day, as per the official data.

The country reported 211,499 recoveries in the last 24 hours. With this, the daily recoveries continue to outnumber daily new infections. More than 26 million have recovered from the deadly disease since the pandemic hit the country, as per the ministry's data. The recovery rate continues to be on the path of the increasing trend as it now stands at 92.48%, the data showed.

There has been a net decrease of 320 deaths from Covid-19 since Wednesday, as the country reported 3,207 fatalities. On Wednesday, after 36 days of reporting less than 3,000 daily fatalities, the death count spiked over the mark alarming health experts and the government.

More than 21.59 lakh samples were tested for the detection of the virus in the last 24 hours, as per the official report. Testing hiked in the last one day as 2,019,773 tests were conducted on Wednesday. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 35 crore tests so far, the data showed.