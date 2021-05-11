India registers 329,942 new Covid-19 cases, infection tally reaches 22.9 million

India on Tuesday witnessed a slight decline in the number of daily coronavirus disease (Covid-19) spike, registering 329,942 such cases in the preceding 24 hours. With this, the country's cumulative coronavirus infection tally has now reached 22,992,517. Official data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare's dashboard at 10am also showed that 3,876 new fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking India's Covid-19 death toll to 249,992.

Also Read: Covid-19: What you need to know today

India currently battles the second wave of the coronavirus disease pandemic, although experts have warned that preparations need to be made at the earliest for an "inevitable" third wave. Yesterday, the country had marked 366,161 fresh Covid-19 cases and 3,754 new deaths from the disease. This was still a marginal dip from the over four lakh new cases that were added on Monday, but the daily spike continues hovering at alarming levels, nonetheless.

There are currently 3,715,221 active Covid-19 cases in India, data from the health ministry shows; this accounts for 16.53% of the total cases. As many as 19,027,304 patients have been discharged till now, after being treated for Covid-19. The national recovery rate resides at 82.39%, while the mortality rate is at 1.09%, according to official data.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 305,600,187 samples have been tested for Covid-19 till now, of which 1,850,110 samples were tested yesterday. The central government said 172,710,066 vaccine doses have been administered so far, of which 2,503,756 were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of all the new Covid-19 cases across the world, India contributed 53.1% of the new infections on May 2 and 52.7% on May 3, data analysed by Hindustan Times shows. Hospitals around the country have been overwhelmed by the fresh wave of Covid-19 infections with oxygen supplies running short in medical facilities due to the sudden surge in demand. People are running from pillar to post to secure even basic medicines.