India reiterates support for Bhutan’s 13th five-year plan as PM Modi concludes trip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Bhutan’s former king Jigme Singye Wangchuck and joined the country’s top leadership for the Kalachakra initiation ceremony as part of the Global Peace Prayer Festival in Thimphu on Wednesday. Modi inaugurated the “Kālacakra Wheel of Time Empowerment” at the Global Peace Prayer Festival. (Narendra Modi | Official X account)

As Modi concluded a two-day visit to Bhutan, India reiterated its support for the Himalayan nation’s 13th five-year plan, including an economic stimulus programme, with the aim of achieving key development priorities and advancing sustainable growth, as well as backing for the Gelephu Mindfulness City or economic hub located close to the border with Assam.

Following his meeting with the former king, Modi appreciated Jigme Singye’s extensive efforts over the years to cement India-Bhutan ties. “Discussed cooperation in energy, trade, technology and connectivity. Lauded the progress in the Gelephu Mindfulness City Project, which aligns with our Act East Policy,” Modi said on social media.’

Also Read: Modi meets former Bhutan king, appreciates his efforts for building ties

Modi inaugurated the “Kālacakra Wheel of Time Empowerment” at the Global Peace Prayer Festival with Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and former king Jigme Singye. The prayers were presided over by Bhutan’s chief abbot Je Khenpo.

“This is an important ritual with great cultural significance for Buddhists around the world. The Kālacakra Empowerment is a part of the ongoing Global Peace Prayer Festival which has brought together devotees and scholars of Buddhism to Bhutan,” Modi said in a social media post. More than 30,000 people, including visitors from abroad, were present at the event.

During his meetings with Bhutan’s top leadership, Modi reiterated India’s “unwavering support” for the country’s 13th five-year plan, for which New Delhi has pledged ₹10,000 crore. Modi also conveyed India’s full support for the Gelephu Mindfulness City, including the setting up of an immigration check post at Hatisar in Assam to facilitate the movement of investors and visitors to the economic hub, a joint statement said.

In the wake of the inauguration of the 1,020-MW Punatsangchhu-II hydroelectric project on Tuesday, India and Bhutan also reached an understanding on resuming work on the dam structure for the 1,200-MW Punatsangchhu-I project and agreed to work for its speedy completion. When completed, Punatsangchhu-I will be the largest hydroelectric project jointly developed by the two countries.

Efforts are underway to engage Indian companies in hydropower projects in Bhutan, which will also benefit from a concessional credit line of ₹4,000 crore for energy projects that was unveiled by India on Tuesday.

The joint statement said the two sides emphasised the importance of improving cross-border connectivity and bolstering of border infrastructure, including setting up more integrated check posts. They welcomed the operationalisation of the immigration check post at Darranga in November 2024 and the inland waterways terminal and a logistics park in Jogigopha in March.

The India government has also institutionalised arrangements for uninterrupted supply of essential commodities and fertilisers to Bhutan, and both sides welcomed the supply of the first consignment of fertilisers from India under this new arrangement.

As a special gesture, King Jigme Khesar came to the airport to see off Modi at the conclusion of his visit.