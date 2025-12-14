India rejects Dhaka's claims, says 'never allowed activities against Bangladesh's interests'

India on Sunday pushed back against Dhaka’s allegations and asserted that it never allowed its territory to be used against the interests of its neighbour and emphasised the need for peaceful parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. MEA on Dhaka(ANI Video Grab)

The response came hours after Bangladesh’s foreign ministry summoned Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka Pranay Verma and conveyed concerns over what it described as former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s “incendiary” statements made from Indian soil.

According to a readout issued by Dhaka, the foreign ministry also flagged the activities of certain members of the Hasina-led Awami League who are currently staying in India.

MEA's response to Dhaka

“India categorically rejects the assertions made by the interim government of Bangladesh in its press note,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The MEA reiterated that India has consistently maintained its support for free, fair, inclusive and credible elections in Bangladesh conducted in a peaceful atmosphere.

“India has never allowed its territory to be used for activities inimical to the interests of the friendly people of Bangladesh,” the statement said.

“We expect that the interim government of Bangladesh will take all necessary measures for ensuring internal law and order, including for the purpose of holding peaceful elections,” it added.

What happened?

Bangladesh’s parliamentary elections are scheduled for February 12 and will be the first general polls since the fall of the Hasina government in August last year following widespread protests.

The Awami League has rejected the election process, arguing that the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus will be unable to conduct the polls in a free and normal environment.

“It is now clear that the current occupying authority is entirely biased, and that under their control it is impossible to ensure a fair and normal environment where transparency, neutrality, and the people's will can be reflected,” the party said in a statement on Thursday.

Last month, Hasina, 78, was sentenced to death by a special tribunal in Dhaka for “crimes against humanity” linked to her government’s crackdown on student-led protests last year.

The Awami League leader has been living in India since August 5 last year, when she fled Bangladesh amid the protests.