e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India rejects Pak’s obsession with territorial aggrandisement supported by cross border terrorism: MEA

India rejects Pak’s obsession with territorial aggrandisement supported by cross border terrorism: MEA

V Muraleedharan, Minister of State in the MEA, said in Rajya Sabha that Pakistan had released the “so-called” map “making absurd assertions and laying untenable claims to territories in the Gujarat and Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh”.

india Updated: Sep 17, 2020 13:06 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
V Muraleedharan, Minister of State in the MEA
V Muraleedharan, Minister of State in the MEA(Photo @VMBJP)
         

Indian government has rejected Pakistan’s obsession with territorial aggrandisement supported by cross-border terrorism and emphasised that Islamabad should desist from laying untenable claims to Indian territories, which has neither legal validity nor international credibility, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) here on Thursday.

While responding to an unstarred question on the new political map of Pakistan, V Muraleedharan, Minister of State in the MEA, said in Rajya Sabha that Pakistan had released the “so-called” map “making absurd assertions and laying untenable claims to territories in the Gujarat and Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh”.

The new political map of Pakistan was unveiled by Prime Minister Imran Khan on the eve of the first anniversary of the withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370.

The map depicts the entirety of Jammu and Kashmir as a disputed territory while also incorporating Siachen as part of Pakistan. It also incorporates Sir Creek into Pakistani territory as well as parts of the erstwhile princely state of Junagadh.

“On 4 August 2020, a so-called political map of Pakistan was unveiled by its Prime Minister making absurd assertions and laying untenable claims to territories in the Indian state of Gujarat and our Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” Muraleedharan said.

“Government has rejected Pakistan’s obsession with territorial aggrandisement supported by cross-border terrorism. It has also been emphasised that Pakistan should desist from laying untenable claims to Indian territories, which neither have legal validity nor international credibility,” Muraleedharan said.

The minister said the government continues to respond appropriately to Pakistan’s “malicious actions and propaganda” including on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

tags
top news
Why is Sikh soldier a bogeyman for Chinese army at Ladakh
Why is Sikh soldier a bogeyman for Chinese army at Ladakh
No one can stop Army from patrolling: Rajnath to Rajya Sabha on China row
No one can stop Army from patrolling: Rajnath to Rajya Sabha on China row
Raut defends Maharashtra’s Covid-19 fight with ‘bhabhi ji ke papad’ jibe
Raut defends Maharashtra’s Covid-19 fight with ‘bhabhi ji ke papad’ jibe
LIVE: ‘Prepared to deal with contingencies,’ says Rajnath Singh
LIVE: ‘Prepared to deal with contingencies,’ says Rajnath Singh
BJP announces ‘Know Namo’ quiz on PM Modi’s birthday
BJP announces ‘Know Namo’ quiz on PM Modi’s birthday
Delhi HC notice to Centre, Prasar Bharati on plea by actor Rakul Preet
Delhi HC notice to Centre, Prasar Bharati on plea by actor Rakul Preet
BJP, AAP clash over issue of Covid-19 management during RS debate
BJP, AAP clash over issue of Covid-19 management during RS debate
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In