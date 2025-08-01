India rejects UK parliamentary panel’s report on ‘transnational repression’

New Delhi on Friday rejected a British parliamentary panel’s report that named India among countries engaging in “transnational repression” in the UK, with the external affairs ministry saying the allegations stemmed from “dubious sources.” The report by the British Parliament’s Joint Committee on Human Rights, titled “Transnational repression in the UK”, was published on July 30 (UK Parliament)

“We have seen the references to India in the report and categorically reject these baseless allegations,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“These claims stem from unverified and dubious sources, predominantly linked to proscribed entities and individuals with a clear, documented history of anti-India hostility. The deliberate reliance on discredited sources calls into question the credibility of the report itself,” he said.

The report by the British Parliament’s Joint Committee on Human Rights, titled “Transnational repression in the UK”, was published on July 30. Citing “multiple evidence submissions”, the report listed India along with Bahrain, China, Egypt, Eritrea, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates as countries allegedly engaging in transnational repression in the UK.

The evidence related to India cited in the report was provided by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a pro-Khalistan organisation banned in India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and other UK-based Sikh groups. The report also cited allegations of India misusing Interpol’s system of issuing Red Notices for fugitives for political reasons.