Home / India News / India reports 11,109 fresh Covid cases; active infections breach 49,000-mark

India reports 11,109 fresh Covid cases; active infections breach 49,000-mark

ByHT News Desk
Apr 14, 2023 09:27 AM IST

A total of 4,42,16,583 people have recuperated so far with the recovery rate maintained at 98.71%.

India recorded 11,109 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, marking a continuous surge on fifth consecutive day this week. On Thursday, the country had reported 10,158 cases while on Wednesday the tally stood at 7,830 cases.

India is reporting continuous upstick in daily Covid numbers.(HT)
India is reporting continuous upstick in daily Covid numbers.(HT)

Also read: Covid-19 or influenza: dilemma of the day

A total of 4,42,16,583 people have recuperated so far with the recovery rate maintained at 98.71%. Meanwhile, with 29 new fatalities, the death toll due the disease has increased to 5,31,064. The fatality rate stands at 1.19%, the health ministry data revealed.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
covid-19 covid test
covid-19 covid test
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out