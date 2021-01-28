India reports 11,666 new cases in 24 hours, active cases below 1.74 lakh
A day after the Union home ministry issued a new unlocking guideline allowing swimming pools to reopen and theatre halls to increase their capacity, India reported 11,666 new Covid-19 infections registering a dip from Wednesday's figures by 8%. On Wednesday, 12,689 new infections were reported. For the past few days, the number of daily recoveries has overtaken the number of daily new cases. On Thursday too, the trend was continued as 14,301 were discharged in the last 24 hours against 11,666 new cases. With Thursday's figures, the total tally now stands at 10,701,193.
Here are the latest updates of India's Covid-19 situation:
> The national recovery rate in India stands at 96.91%. India's present active caseload make up only 1.65% of the total positive cases.
> In the last seven days, India recorded one of the lowest daily new cases per million population. So while India recorded 69 new cases per million population in the last seven days, the number in Russia in 988, in Germany 1,146, in Italy 1,410, in Brazil 1,677, in France 2,161, in the UK 3,479, in the United States 3,549.
>India also has reported the lowest death per million population in the last seven days.
> In the wake of the UK variant of the Coronavirus, India has again imposed restrictions on UK flights. At present, there are 153 cases of UK variant in India.
> Maharashtra and Kerala are still reporting the maximum number of fresh cases.
> 147 districts in the country reported no new Covid-19 case in the last seven days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day violence: Amit Shah to visit injured police officers today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Conmen defrauding people through online dating apps, warns Interpol
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
70% of India's Covid-19 cases from Maharashtra, Kerala: Harsh Vardhan
- Harsh Vardhan said that 147 districts in the nation have not seen a case of Covid-19 in last 7 days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha couple forced to perform symbolic last rites of son with rare disorder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India reports 11,666 new cases in 24 hours, active cases below 1.74 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest: NH-24, route connecting Delhi with Ghaziabad opened
- Announcing the decision to end the protest, BKU (Bhanu) president Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh told reporters that he was deeply pained by whatever happened during the tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh to complete Covid vaccination of health workers by Feb 5
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yogi Adityanath calls for generous donations for Ayodhya Ram temple construction
- The Gorakhpur temple trust has donated ₹50 lakh and ₹51 lakh has been donated by Gorakhnath temple in Devipatan, said a spokesperson of the Goraknath temple trust.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Island tourism, deep-sea mining highlights of India’s Blue Economy policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Cold wave likely to persist over northwest India
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who is former gangster Lakha Sidhana, accused of R-Day violence?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cold wave likely to persist over NW India till Sunday: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nearly 3 lakh people vaccinated on Day 12 of Covid-19 inoculation drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayodhya Dhannipur mosque complex layout ready for submission
- The Dhannipur project includes a mosque, hospital, museum, library, community kitchen, Indo-Islamic cultural research centre and a publication house.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to address NCC rally in Delhi at 12pm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox