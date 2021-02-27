India reports 16,488 Covid-19 cases, 113 deaths; tally over 11.07 million

India reported 16,488 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 113 related deaths in the last 24 hours, marginally lower than Friday, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Saturday morning. The country’s tally stands at 11,079,979 and the death toll to 156,938, the health ministry’s data showed at 8am. On Friday morning, there were 16,577 Covid-19 and 120 people had succumbed to the viral disease across the country. The number of active cases has gone up to 159,590.

With 12,771 patients of the coronavirus disease recovering between Friday and Saturday morning, India’s recovery tally has gone up to over 10.76 million and the national recovery rate is 97.14%, data showed.

Ahead of the second phase of the government’s vaccination drive from March, 14,242,547 people have been inoculated against the coronavirus disease so far. The first phase of the country’s mammoth vaccination drive started on January 16.

