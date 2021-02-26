IND USA
Covid-19: UP makes testing of those coming in from Maharashtra, Kerala mandatory

NOIDA: Taking serious note of the rising number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the country, particularly in Maharashtra and Kerala the Uttar Pradesh government has issued detailed guidelines for visitors coming in from these two states, in which testing and quarantine upon arrival mandatory has been made mandatory
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:05 PM IST

NOIDA: Taking serious note of the rising number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the country, particularly in Maharashtra and Kerala the Uttar Pradesh government has issued detailed guidelines for visitors coming in from these two states, in which testing and quarantine upon arrival mandatory has been made mandatory.

According to the letter issued by Amit Mohan Prasad, the additional chief secretary (health), all those coming in from Kerala and Maharashtra are to be tested itself through rapid antigen kits at the airport, railway or bus stations itself after their arrival, after which they will be tested via RT-PCR kits. .

The letter adds that the travellers will be put under quarantine, either at home or medical facilities, till the result of their RT PCR test comes through, after which they will be advised a week’s quarantine as precaution.

“Those tested Covid-19 positive will be immediately sent to mandatory home or facility quarantine and their RT-PCR testing will also be done. The chief medical officers and surveillance units of all districts will properly disseminate this message to all public places, prominently. In case of any emergency, the urban and rural vigilance committees will intimate the matter to their surveillance units of their districts concerned immediately. The concerned officials will keep a close watch on the Covid situation and continue testing, tracking and treatment in an aggressive manner,” the letter stated.

Gautam Budh Nagar Suhas LY confirmed that he had received the advisory issued by the government. “I’ve asked all surveillance units and health officials to keep a strict vigil on all people coming in from both these states and conduct their testing,” he said.

Meanwhile, as many as 3,062 healthcare workers (HCW) in Gautam Budh Nagar district out of the enlisted 3,502, who had received their first shot of the vaccine against Covid-19 on January 29, received their booster dose on Friday. Besides, 34 frontline workers (FLW) and 18 healthcare workers – whose names were recently uploaded on the Co-WIN app, were also vaccinated.

District vaccination officer Dr Neeraj Tyagi said that 609 healthcare workers, who had missed their second dose on earlier sessions, were also inoculated on Friday, across the 46 inoculation booths at 24 health centres in the district. “All of the total 3,743 beneficiaries were administered the Serum India Institute’s (SII’s) Covishield on Friday. It was an open session where both FLWs and leftover HCWs could get vaccinated, including those from other districts. Their data, however, will be added to their respective districts,” he said.

He further said that all backlog beneficiaries, who had received their first dose on January 16, 22 and 28, have now started coming to the inoculation centres to get their booster dose. “During Friday’s drive, no adverse event following immunization (AEFI) was reported. The AEFI is any untoward medical occurrence which follows immunisation and reflects consequences for immunisation coverage and disease incidence,” he said.

