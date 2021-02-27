IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Covid-19 guidelines extended till March 31, states told to maintain caution
A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a construction worker for Covid-19 test, at Siddhivinayak Metro site in Mumbai on February 25. (PTI File Photo )
A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a construction worker for Covid-19 test, at Siddhivinayak Metro site in Mumbai on February 25. (PTI File Photo )
india news

Covid-19 guidelines extended till March 31, states told to maintain caution

The ministry has also advised states and Union territories to step up the pace of vaccination of the target population against the viral disease in order to break the chain of transmission.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:33 AM IST

As the ministry of home affairs extended the Covid-19 guidelines till March 31 on Friday in view of the surge in daily cases, home secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to states and Union territories to exercise caution and ensure strict surveillance.

“While there has been a substantial decline in the active and new COVID-19 cases, there is need to maintain surveillance, containment and caution so as to fully overcome the pandemic,” the home ministry said in a statement.

Follow latest updates on Covid-19 here

The ministry has also advised states and Union territories to step up the pace of vaccination of the target population against the viral disease in order to break the chain of transmission.

In line with the guidelines, the ministry said, the states need to ensure that containment zones continue to be demarcated carefully and prescribed containment measures are strictly followed within these zones. Covid-19-appropriate behaviour must be promoted and strictly enforced and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed in respect of various permitted activities must be followed scrupulously, the ministry emphasised.

The move comes in the backdrop of rising cases in several states, especially Maharashtra and Kerala, that have pushed the country's infection tally past 11.06 million. After witnessing a substantial decline, the share of active cases at 155,986 has again gone up marginally to 1.41%.

According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare, 86% of the new cases are being reported from only six states. On Friday, Maharashtra continued to report the highest daily new cases at 8,333, followed by Kerala with 3,671 while Punjab reported 628 new cases.Karnataka with 571 cases, Tamil Nadu with 481, and Gujarat with 460 were next in line.

The nation’s total positive cases stand at 11,063,491 while 156,825 people have lost their lives. Though India’s Covid-19 trajectory has been witnessing an upward trend, the recoveries from Covid-19 too have shot up. As many as 10,750,680 people have recovered from the disease which takes the recovery rate to 97.17%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19
Close
Ahead of the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 14,242,547 people have been inoculated against the coronavirus disease so far.(Reuters Photo)
Ahead of the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 14,242,547 people have been inoculated against the coronavirus disease so far.(Reuters Photo)
india news

India reports 16,488 Covid-19 cases, 113 deaths; tally over 11.07 million

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:57 AM IST
With 12,771 patients of the coronavirus disease recovering between Friday and Saturday morning, India’s recovery tally has gone up to over 10.76 million and the national recovery rate is 97.14%, data showed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan looks on during a Trade and Investments conference in Colombo on February 24, 2021 on the second day of Khan's official visit to Sri Lanka. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)(AFP)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan looks on during a Trade and Investments conference in Colombo on February 24, 2021 on the second day of Khan's official visit to Sri Lanka. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)(AFP)
india news

Pakistan PM says onus on India for progress after LoC ceasefire agreement

By Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:00 AM IST
Pakistan is ready to move forward to resolve “all outstanding issues through dialogue”, said Imran Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Healthcare workers arrive to screen passengers at the CSMT railway station, owing to surge in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, on Friday.(PTI Photo)
Healthcare workers arrive to screen passengers at the CSMT railway station, owing to surge in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, on Friday.(PTI Photo)
india news

Why is Covid-19 again spreading in India? Here are the big reasons

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:51 AM IST
From dip in testing number to negligence shown by people, experts list the main reasons why the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic has been rising after a fall in recent months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative Image (HT File)
Representative Image (HT File)
india news

Covid-19 surge in Maharashtra, Kerala: How each state fared in last 5 days

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:53 AM IST
Maharashtra and Kerala have led the recent resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic in India. The Centre has expressed concern at the rise in cases in Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a construction worker for Covid-19 test, at Siddhivinayak Metro site in Mumbai on February 25. (PTI File Photo )
A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a construction worker for Covid-19 test, at Siddhivinayak Metro site in Mumbai on February 25. (PTI File Photo )
india news

Covid-19 guidelines extended till March 31, states told to maintain caution

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:33 AM IST
The ministry has also advised states and Union territories to step up the pace of vaccination of the target population against the viral disease in order to break the chain of transmission.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Committee to Protect Journalists and other press freedom activists hold a candlelight vigil in front of the Saudi Embassy on, October 2, 2019. (Reuters File Photo)
The Committee to Protect Journalists and other press freedom activists hold a candlelight vigil in front of the Saudi Embassy on, October 2, 2019. (Reuters File Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: After Khashoggi report, US sanctions against 76 Saudis

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:05 AM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative Image
Representative Image
india news

LIVE: India records 16,488 new Covid-19 cases as active caseload nears 160,000

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:56 AM IST
The global tally of Covid-19 cases is at over 113 million while the related death toll is in excess of 2.5 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
READ FULL STORY
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers the inaugural address at the second 'Khelo India National Winter Games' on Friday.(ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers the inaugural address at the second 'Khelo India National Winter Games' on Friday.(ANI Photo)
india news

PM Modi to inaugurate toy fair today, govt says bid to make India global hub

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:24 AM IST
In his 'Mann Ki Baat' address in August last year, the Prime Minister had emphasised boosting toy manufacturing in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Demonstrators at Ghazipur border as the farmers' protest against new farm laws continues, in New Delhi. (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
Demonstrators at Ghazipur border as the farmers' protest against new farm laws continues, in New Delhi. (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
india news

Farm laws protest LIVE: UN asks India to find 'equitable solution' to protests

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:02 AM IST
  • Farm laws protests enter Day 92. Bachelet-Indra Mani Pandey debate over agitation at UN.
READ FULL STORY
Farmers raise slogans during a protest against the new farm laws, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Farmers raise slogans during a protest against the new farm laws, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Showed utmost respect to protesting farmers, engaged in dialogue: India at UNHRC

ANI, Geneva [switzerland]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:17 AM IST
Ambassador Indra Mani Pandey, Permanent Representative of India, said that the India has set a goal of doubling the income of farmers by 2024.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Analysts say that the F-16 incident may have well forced the Indian Air Force to acquire the Meteor missile for Rafale. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
Analysts say that the F-16 incident may have well forced the Indian Air Force to acquire the Meteor missile for Rafale. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
india news

Pak went back on its F-16 promise to US. How India fixed the gaps with Rafale

By Shishir Gupta, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:52 AM IST
Paris hasn’t just assured India that Rafale technology, specially that related to the Meteor air-to-air missile will be kept out of reach of Pakistan, but also that it will no longer upgrade the Mirage 3/5 fighters or Augusta 90 B submarines in Islamabad’s military inventory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the absence of the US, the rest of the countries negotiated a new trade agreement called the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership(Reuters File Photo )
In the absence of the US, the rest of the countries negotiated a new trade agreement called the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership(Reuters File Photo )
india news

US senator bats for including India in Trans-Pacific Partnership

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:19 AM IST
The suggestion by Republican Senator John Cornyn came as the Joe Biden administration is looking to rejoin the TPP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kejriwal, whose party had scored a zero in the state in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, was visiting Gujarat for the first time in seven years.(PTI)
Kejriwal, whose party had scored a zero in the state in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, was visiting Gujarat for the first time in seven years.(PTI)
india news

In Surat, Delhi CM Kejriwal hails AAP’s poll performance

By Darshan Desai, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:17 AM IST
In the recently concluded civic body polls, the AAP won 27 of 120 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation in its debut appearance, thereby emerging the main opposition party against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won 93 seats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Friday, Azad arrived in Jammu on a three-day visit and was received by party workers.(ANI file photo)
On Friday, Azad arrived in Jammu on a three-day visit and was received by party workers.(ANI file photo)
india news

23 Cong letter writers plan drive to ‘save idea of India’

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:58 AM IST
The series of rallies and public meetings will kick off on Saturday in Jammu, where former Rajya Sabha member of Parliament Ghulam Nabi Azad, one of the 23, has invited his colleagues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
External affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said there were selective leaks of the opinion of WGAD on Michel’s case.(Reuters )
External affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said there were selective leaks of the opinion of WGAD on Michel’s case.(Reuters )
india news

India rejects United Nations panel report on Christian Michel

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:55 AM IST
The United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD), which operates under the UN high commissioner for human rights, said that Michel, who has been held in India since December 2018 after being extradited from United Arab Emirates, should be immediately released, according to conclusions reported by AFP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac