Live

LIVE: Brazil records over 65,000 new Covid-19 cases as tally tops 10.45 million

The global tally of Covid-19 cases is at over 113 million while the related death toll is in excess of 2.5 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:36 AM IST

India's tally of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 11,063,491 as the Ministry of home affairs extended Covid-19 related guidelines across the country till March 31. On Thursday, the Ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) said that there were 16,577 new Covid-19 infections across the country, taking its infection tally to the current figures. India's Covid-19 tally is second-highest globally, after that of the United States, and ahead of Brazil's. Its death toll is the fourth-highest, following those of the US, Brazil and Mexico respectively.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Maharashtra, which has been the epicentre of the recent surge in India's Covid-19 cases, on Friday recorded more than 8,000 new infections for third consecutive day. Its capital, Mumbai, too, once again saw more than 1,000 new cases. Kerala, another state flagged as an area of concern by the health ministry, logged more than 3,600 new cases. The southern state has also said that it will provide free RT-PCR test for all its returning expatriates. Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally is the highest in the country, followed by that of Kerala. The two states swap places in terms of active cases.

Follow all the updates here:

  • FEB 27, 2021 08:36 AM IST

    China reports 10 new Covid-19 cases

    10 new Covid-19 cases in mainland China on Feb 26 as against six a day before. Tally at 89,887 while toll unchanged at 4,635.

  • FEB 27, 2021 08:10 AM IST

    South Korea begins vaccine drive

    18,489 receive shots of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine as South Korea begins 'ambitious' vaccine drive against the disease. Pfizer-BioNTech SE vaccine shots to be given from Sunday.

  • FEB 27, 2021 07:54 AM IST

    Home secy writes to states/UTs after MHA extends Covid-19 guidelines

    Home secretary Ajay Bhalla writes to all states and UTs following MHA's extension of Covid-19 norms across the country till March 31.

  • FEB 27, 2021 07:26 AM IST

    Over 65,000 new Covid-19 cases in Brazil

    Brazil records 65,169 new Covid-19 cases and 1,337 related deaths. Infection tally and death toll at 10,455,630 and 252,835 respectively.

e-paper
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers the inaugural address at the second 'Khelo India National Winter Games' on Friday.(ANI Photo)
india news

PM Modi to inaugurate toy fair today, govt says bid to make India global hub

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:24 AM IST
In his 'Mann Ki Baat' address in August last year, the Prime Minister had emphasised boosting toy manufacturing in India.
Demonstrators at Ghazipur border as the farmers' protest against new farm laws continues, in New Delhi. (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
india news

Farm laws protest LIVE: UN asks India to find 'equitable solution' to protests

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:22 AM IST
  • Farm laws protests enter Day 92. Bachelet-Indra Mani Pandey debate over agitation at UN.
Farmers raise slogans during a protest against the new farm laws, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Showed utmost respect to protesting farmers, engaged in dialogue: India at UNHRC

ANI, Geneva [switzerland]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:17 AM IST
Ambassador Indra Mani Pandey, Permanent Representative of India, said that the India has set a goal of doubling the income of farmers by 2024.
Analysts say that the F-16 incident may have well forced the Indian Air Force to acquire the Meteor missile for Rafale. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
india news

Pak went back on its F-16 promise to US. How India fixed the gaps with Rafale

By Shishir Gupta, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:52 AM IST
Paris hasn’t just assured India that Rafale technology, specially that related to the Meteor air-to-air missile will be kept out of reach of Pakistan, but also that it will no longer upgrade the Mirage 3/5 fighters or Augusta 90 B submarines in Islamabad’s military inventory.
In the absence of the US, the rest of the countries negotiated a new trade agreement called the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership(Reuters File Photo )
india news

US senator bats for including India in Trans-Pacific Partnership

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:19 AM IST
The suggestion by Republican Senator John Cornyn came as the Joe Biden administration is looking to rejoin the TPP.
Kejriwal, whose party had scored a zero in the state in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, was visiting Gujarat for the first time in seven years.(PTI)
india news

In Surat, Delhi CM Kejriwal hails AAP’s poll performance

By Darshan Desai, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:17 AM IST
In the recently concluded civic body polls, the AAP won 27 of 120 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation in its debut appearance, thereby emerging the main opposition party against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won 93 seats.
On Friday, Azad arrived in Jammu on a three-day visit and was received by party workers.(ANI file photo)
india news

23 Cong letter writers plan drive to ‘save idea of India’

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:58 AM IST
The series of rallies and public meetings will kick off on Saturday in Jammu, where former Rajya Sabha member of Parliament Ghulam Nabi Azad, one of the 23, has invited his colleagues.
External affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said there were selective leaks of the opinion of WGAD on Michel’s case.(Reuters )
india news

India rejects United Nations panel report on Christian Michel

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:55 AM IST
The United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD), which operates under the UN high commissioner for human rights, said that Michel, who has been held in India since December 2018 after being extradited from United Arab Emirates, should be immediately released, according to conclusions reported by AFP.
“We cannot allow sexual harassment complaints to be brushed under the carpet this way,” a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde said.
india news

Can’t ignore complaints of sexual harassment: Supreme Court

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:51 AM IST
In her complaint in March 2018, the female judicial officer had accused the former principal district judge of Sheopur of sending lewd messages on WhatsApp.
The bench emphasised that when the career and reputation of a spouse were severely damaged because of the conduct of the other partner, it could not be expected of the former to reconcile and agree to live together again.
india news

Harming reputation ground for divorce, says Supreme Court

By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:48 AM IST
An SC bench, headed by justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, held that such demeanour by a wife will certainly amount to inflicting cruelty on the man, and will be grounds for divorce under marital laws.
To be sure, the Indian economy will still face its largest ever contraction in the current fiscal year.(AP file photo. Representative image)
india news

India out of recession as GDP expands 0.4% in Q3

By Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:43 AM IST
India’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew at 0.4% on a year-on-year basis in the quarter ending December 2020, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on February 26.
Jaishankar added that once disengagement is completed at all friction points, the two sides “could look at broader de-escalation of troops in the area”.(HT_PRINT)
india news

‘Peace on LAC must to mend ties’: Jaishankar tells Chinese counterpart

By Sutirtho Patranobis, Shishir Gupta, Rezaul H Laskar, Beijing, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:39 AM IST
EAM Jaishankar’s blunt message was conveyed to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during a 75-minute phone conversation on Thursday — the first formal contact between the two ministers since they met on the margins of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Moscow last September.
According to experts, the liquor business in Delhi is shrouded in opacity and controlled by a handful of individuals or groups.(File photo. Representative image)
india news

Business of liquor needs a major detox

By Abhishek Dey, Sweta Goswami
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:31 AM IST
In 2019-20, the city government pegged its revenue from the liquor business at 5,500 crore -- roughly 11% of its total revenue of 51,000 crore. Among major states, an HT analysis showed only in Karnataka and Telangana, liquor revenue formed a bigger percentage of the state’s revenue.
Earlier in the state assembly, Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami announced waiving gold loans up to six sovereigns taken from cooperative banks by the poor and farmers.
india news

Sops galore hours before poll schedule out

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:10 AM IST
Most number of sops came from Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami, who is trying to beat 10 years of incumbency. The state assembly unanimously passed a bill providing 10.5% reservation for influential Vanniyar community within the existing quota of 20% for the Most Backward Classes (MBC).
