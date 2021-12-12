Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

India reports 34th case of Omicron, man in Chandigarh detected with variant

India has so far reported 34 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which is said to be more infectious. 
The man landed in India on November 22, officials said. (AFP File Photo/Representative Image)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 12:18 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

A 20-year-old man from Italy, who landed in India last month, has tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, officials said on Sunday.

The man landed in India on November 22 and was diagnosed with Covid-19 on December 1, according to news agency ANI.

“He is fully vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine. He has been tested for Covid-19 again today and the report is awaited,” an official of the Chandigarh health department was quoted as saying by ANI.

Topics
omicron coronavirus
