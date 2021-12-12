India reports 34th case of Omicron, man in Chandigarh detected with variant

A 20-year-old man from Italy, who landed in India last month, has tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, officials said on Sunday.

The man landed in India on November 22 and was diagnosed with Covid-19 on December 1, according to news agency ANI.

“He is fully vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine. He has been tested for Covid-19 again today and the report is awaited,” an official of the Chandigarh health department was quoted as saying by ANI.

