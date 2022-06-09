India reports 7,240 Covid cases in 24 hours, highest since March

The number of daily coronavirus infections in India breached the 7,000 mark for the first time since March 1 as India logged 7,240 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of Covid cases reported on Thursday was 38 per cent higher than Wednesday's tally of 5,233. In the month of June, India has so far reported over 39,400 fresh cases - of these, over 20,000 new infections have been reported just this week.

The number of active Covid-19 cases went up by 3,641 in the last 24 hours as per health ministry data. Active cases now stand at 32,498 and account for 0.07% of the total cases. According to the health ministry data, eight deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 5,24,723. The recovery rate remains stable at 98.72% with over 3,500 people recovering in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra recorded 2,701 fresh coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours - the highest in nearly four months- but did not report any fatality. Mumbai alone accounted for 1,765 cases.

Delhi recorded 564 new Covid cases - the highest since May 15 - and one more fatality on Wednesday, while the positivity rate rose to 2.84 %, according to data shared by the health department.

Tamil Nadu logged 195 new infections, and Telangana saw 116 fresh cases whereas Gujarat reported 111 new cases in the last 24 hours. As per data shared by news agency PTI, J&K saw 11 new infections on Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh saw 39 new cases, and 9 infections were reported in Chhattisgarh.

In the last 24 hours, 15.4 lakh vaccine doses were administered under the National Vaccination Drive. Of these, nearly 4 lakh were booster doses. Over 3 lakh children between the ages of 12 to 14 also were also administered the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours.