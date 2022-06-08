Covid: At 1,765, Mumbai sees 42% jump in new cases in 24 hours; no death
Maharashtra on Wednesday logged 2,701 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 1,765 in Mumbai, the highest in nearly four months, the state health department said. There has been no death in Mumbai for the third straight day.
The active cases in the state increased to a little less than 10,000, the health department said. With the fresh cases, the state's overall infection tally rose to 78,98,815 and the death toll to 11,47,866. The active cases stand at 9,806, it said. The state had recorded 2,797 fresh cases on February 17 this year.
On Tuesday, Maharashtra had recorded 1,881 new coronavirus cases, 81 per cent more than the previous day and the highest since February 18, and also reported one case of B.A.5 variant. Mumbai alone accounted for 1,242 new cases, almost double Monday's count.
On Monday, the state had recorded 1,036 infections while Mumbai had reported 676 cases. It may be noted that generally fewer cases are recorded on Mondays as fewer tests are carried out during weekends.
On Tuesday, Maharashtra's Covid-19 case tally rose to 78,96,114, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,866.
Tuesday's daily rise in cases was the highest since February 18 when the state had recorded 2,086 new cases.
