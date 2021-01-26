India reports less than 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally over 10.76 million

India reported 9,102 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the lowest since January 19, and 117 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday morning. The country's active caseload also dipped below 180,000 as its tally stood at 10,676,838, the health ministry's dashboard showed.

There are 177,266 active Covid-19 cases and 10,345,985 patients of the coronavirus disease have been cured to date. According to the data, 15,901 people were discharged from across the country with 15,901 cured between Monday and Tuesday morning.

And, 20,23,809 people have been vaccinated so far since the countrywide vaccination started on January 16.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON