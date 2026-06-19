India called out Pakistan at the 62nd session of the Human Rights Council over its ‘terror estate policy’ and maintained that Jammu & Kashmir is an ‘integral and inalienable part of India’.

File photo of First Secretary Anupama Singh.

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Anupama Singh, first secretary at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, said that Pakistan is a living example of a “Frankenstein state” which is shocked when “its own monster bites back”.

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“This is the country where the sitting Defense Minister boast of hosting, training and deploying terrorist estate policy and yet Pakistan calls itself a victim of terrorism, indeed a paradox which only Pakistan could sustain. It is a living example of a Frankenstein state which is shocked when its own monster bites back,” Singh said in her scathing attack on Pakistan.

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{{^usCountry}} She added that the only ‘unresolved issue’ is Pakistan's illegal occupation of Indian territories and their return as she also raked up the recent civilian killings and recent crackdown across Pakistan-occupied-Jammu and Kashmir. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added that the only ‘unresolved issue’ is Pakistan's illegal occupation of Indian territories and their return as she also raked up the recent civilian killings and recent crackdown across Pakistan-occupied-Jammu and Kashmir. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Pakistan's propaganda cannot obscure the reality of repression in Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The ongoing tragedy in Rawalakot, the killing of hundreds of civilians and the brutal crackdown across Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir are the predictable outcome of a system built on forcible occupation and sustained through depression,” Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Pakistan's propaganda cannot obscure the reality of repression in Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The ongoing tragedy in Rawalakot, the killing of hundreds of civilians and the brutal crackdown across Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir are the predictable outcome of a system built on forcible occupation and sustained through depression,” Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

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Exercising India's right of reply during the Interactive Dialogue on the UN High Commissioner's annual report, Singh rejected Pakistan's allegations against India and criticised its continued attempts to raise the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at international forums.

She said that demands for basics such as bread, electricity, rights and dignity are ‘met with bullets and brutality.’

“An illegal and illegitimate occupation can be sustained only through force,” she said.

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Several people were recently killed in PoK following clashes between protesters and security forces after the PoK administration on June 6 banned the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) under anti-terrorism laws.

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On Indus Water treaty, Singh said that the treaty is now outdated. “No technical arrangement can remain frozen in time while the world around it is transformed,” she added. “It defies logic that a state which exports terror as an instrument of policy continues to demand the privileges of cooperation predicated on goodwill and friendship.”

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The Indian envoy also said that a treaty negotiated in 1960 cannot be treated as a perpetual entitlement ‘insulated from accountability, detached from present day realities’.

“Instead of coveting Indian territories, Pakistan would serve itself and its people far better by putting its own house in order. Its seasonal theatrics in this council have long outlived any novelty,” she said.

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