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PM Modi heads to Uzbekistan, SCO; meet with Putin on the cards

Modi's visit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan includes the SCO Summit and key meetings with world leaders, focusing on India-Russia relations and regional security.

Updated on: Aug 28, 2026, 06:13:16 IST
By Rezaul H Laskar
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday begin a four-day visit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, where he will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit and hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uzbekistan from August 29 to 30 (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uzbekistan from August 29 to 30 (PTI)

Modi will visit Uzbekistan from August 29 to 30 at President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s invitation before travelling to Bishkek on August 31 for the SCO Summit.

The meeting with Putin will be among several bilateral engagements Modi will hold on the margins of the summit, the external affairs ministry said on Thursday. Details of other meetings will be announced once they are finalised.

Deep Dive

What are the main objectives of Modi's visit to Uzbekistan?

During his visit to Uzbekistan, Modi aims to strengthen bilateral ties by discussing trade, investment, defence, digital connectivity, energy, education, and people-to-people relations with President Mirziyoyev.

What will be discussed in the meeting between Modi and Putin at the SCO Summit?

Modi and Putin are expected to discuss key bilateral, regional, and global issues, focusing particularly on trade and economic cooperation during their meeting at the SCO Summit.

Why is the SCO summit significant for India this year?

The SCO summit is significant for India as it marks the 25th anniversary of the organization, providing a platform to strengthen regional partnerships and address evolving security challenges in the area.
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Also Read | Watch: S. Jaishankar Holds Key Talks With Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister

“A meeting is scheduled between both the leaders of India and Russia on the sidelines of the summit,” secretary (West) Sibi George said at a media briefing. George said the two leaders were expected to review the entire gamut of the India-Russia relationship.

The SCO Summit, which will mark 25 years of the grouping, is expected to focus on the evolving security scenario in the region, the ministry said. Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif are among the leaders expected to attend the summit.

Also Read | Uzbekistan is the destination you're sleeping on

During his address at the summit, Modi will highlight India’s priorities such as security, connectivity and opportunity, the ministry said.

The SCO was established with the primary goal of countering terror, separatism and extremism, which remain a challenge, Sibi George, secretary (West) in the ministry, told a media briefing. India became a full member of the grouping in 2017.

During the visit to Kyrgyzstan, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to attend the opening of the sixth World Nomad Games, which celebrate the cultural heritage of Central Asia.

Also Read | SCO summit in Bishkek: A look at the future trajectory

In Uzbekistan, which Modi is visiting for the fourth time, he will hold talks with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership. The two leaders will review cooperation in trade and investment, defence, digital connectivity, energy, education and people-to-people ties, the ministry said.

Modi is expected to visit the Lal Bahadur Shastri memorial in Tashkent and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul Hasan Laskar is Foreign Editor with the Hindustan Times, which he joined in 2015. He began as a journalist in his hometown of Shillong in northeast India and has worked in newspapers and wire services over the years. He moved to New Delhi in 1997 and initially focused on defence, national security, Jammu and Kashmir and the northeast, while also working of foreign policy and international relations. He has been part of the media delegation accompanying PMs on foreign visits and has reported from destinations ranging from Tibet to Ukraine. Between 2007 and 2013, he was the Press Trust of India correspondent in Pakistan, one of only two Indian journalists allowed to report from the country. He extensively covered Pakistan’s domestic politics and the life of the common people, as well as the fallout of the 2008 Mumbai attacks on India-Pakistan relations and the subsequent trial in Pakistan of the suspects involved in the attack. As part of his reportage in Pakistan, he travelled the breadth of the country, from the Swat Valley to Balochistan. Reza’s first gig in journalism was writing a weekly music column, and music – especially classic rock – remains a keen interest. He is also a movie buff and a keen photographer.

sco summitkyrgyzstanuzbekistannarendra modivladimir putin
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