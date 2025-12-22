As per a Euro News report, new data from the World Tourism Organisation (UN Tourism) shows Uzbekistan ranking in the top seven fastest-growing destinations globally for inbound tourism from January to September 2025. Tourist arrivals in Uzbekistan have risen by as much as 73 percent compared to 2019, surpassing national targets amid increased investment, expanded visa-free access, and stronger international promotion. Uzbekistan is the destination you're sleeping on (Photo: Embassy of Uzbekistan)

You know what this sounds like? A quaint space about to blow up in the tourism sector. Travel influencer Vivek, who goes by the handle @travelingbanda on Instagram, has just the travel itinerary for you.

The budget The E-visa is priced at a neat ₹2,800 with around ₹27,000 being enough to see through a round trip. For your stay, if you're not looking for something too fancy, ₹2,500 per night should suffice with ₹800 being enough for meals every day.

And before we get into the details, Vivek states that the location is ideal for couples, families and even a boys trip — so you know if this is your drift.

Handy facts On the money front, ₹1 INR equals 132.72 Uzbekistani Som. For travel, accessibility and ease, the Yandex Go App works out great for cheap taxis, maps and food delivery. For core travelling, the rail system is rather efficient and has bullet train options too. Downloading Russian and the Uzbeki language on Google Translate is also a genuine quick fix that works. Vivek also assures that scamming per se, isn't prominent, though you must be as aware as you need to be in a foreign locale.

The stops Tashkent The capital city of Tashkent is full of vibes, old Russian monuments and great food with lively cafes, modern malls and Russian nightclubs being its primary USP. The Revolving Restaurant in the Tashkent TV Tower is a must-visit though, asserts Vivek.

Samarkand Samarkand is the cultural capital of Uzbekistan and a historical stop on the silk route. It's known for its amazing monuments such as the Registan Square and Siyob Bazaar. The cost for entry here, per place, averages between ₹600 to ₹800.

Bukhara Bukhara is Uzbekistan's very own UNESCO-listed town and another prominent stop on the silk route trade. Full of grand architecture and histoty, this is a place than can actually be explored deeply, for days. Vivek specifically asks to not miss out on truing the Bukhara-style Plov (pulao).

Snap shot All in all, don't leave Uzbekistan without working your way through Vivek's list of 10-must visit spots:

1. Registan Square

2. Itchan Kala

3. Poi Kalyan Complex

4. Shah-i-Zinda Necropolis

5. Ark of Bukhara

6. Chorsu Bazaar

7. Gur-e-Amir Mausoleum

8. Tashkent metro stations

9. Fergana Valley

10. Aral Sea/Muynak