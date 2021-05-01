India, Russia together against Covid-19, says Russian envoy as Sputnik V arrives

The first consignment of 150,000 doses of Russia made Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday, the same day on which India began its third phase of Covid-19 vaccination to inoculate everyone above the age of 18 years.

"First batch of #SputnikV vaccine arrives in Hyderabad, India! That's the same day the country starts mass Covid vaccination drive covering its entire adult population. Let's jointly defeat this pandemic. Together we are stronger," Sputnik V, which claims to be the world's first Covid-19 vaccine with an efficacy of 91.6 per cent, developed by Gamaleya Institute tweeted.

The Drug Controller General (DCGI) last month granted permission to Dr Reddy's Laboratories for importing the Russian shot to India for emergency use.

The Russian vaccine will be the third shot available in India besides the Serum Institute of India-manufactured Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine and the country's indigenous vaccine Covaxin manufactured by Bharat Biotech.

Nikolay Kudashev, the Russian envoy to India also shared the news about the delivery of the first batch of the vaccine to India. Recognising the joint efforts of the two countries to combat Covid-19, he said the move is especially important to support the Indian government against the deadly second wave of coronavirus disease.

"Happy to share that the first batch of the #SputnikV vaccine delivered in Hyderabad! As #RussiaIndia continue dedicated joint efforts to combat the #Covid-19, this move is especially important to support the Indian Government’s endeavours to mitigate deadly second wave and save lives," Kudashev said after the consignment reached India.

Indian ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma had earlier said that around 150,000 to 200,000 vaccines are expected to be available in the country by the initial part of May.

The first vaccine from abroad arrived in India the same day as the country recorded a grim milestone of more than 400,000 fresh Covid-19 cases in a single day.

Apart from Russia, the US, Britain, Canada, Japan, Iran, Pakistan, Taiwan also extended support to battle this destructive wave of Covid-19.