India’s Covid-19 recoveries close to 5 million, 76% come from 10 states, UTs

india

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 17:21 IST

Nearly 5 million patients of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have recovered so far, exceeding the active cases by 3,985,225, data from the Union health ministry showed on Sunday. The single-day recoveries have been more than 90,000 on average for the last few days, according to the ministry’s data.

A total of 92,043 recoveries have been recorded in the last 24 hours across the country, while 88,600 new Covid-19 infections were reported during the same period, according to the data updated on the health ministry’s dashboard at 8am.

“This high rate of daily recoveries has sustained India’s leading global position as the country with the maximum number of recovered cases... Maintaining its upward trend, the national recovery rate presently has risen to 82.46 per cent,” the ministry highlighted.

As many as 21 states and Union territories have reported higher numbers of new recoveries than new Covid-19 cases, the ministry said. A total 76% of the new recovered cases came from 10 states and UTs of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, Delhi Chhattisgarh, Kerala and West Bengal.

Maharashtra continues to top this list. It has alone contributed more than 23,000 recoveries followed by Andhra Pradesh with more than 9,000 cases, the ministry said. Close, proactive, calibrated and effective coordination between the Centre and states and UT governments has made this sustained high level of single-day recoveries possible, it added.

“The number of active patients has been below 10 lakh for several successive days. The active caseload is merely 15.96 per cent of the total caseload,” the ministry said.

These results have been ensured through sustained, multi-pronged strategies and effective actions, coupled with regular review by the Union Government. Early identification through high countrywide testing, prompt surveillance and tracking supplemented with standardised clinical care have aided these encouraging outcomes, it pointed out.

The health ministry also said that 10 states and UTs -- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Delhi, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh -- account for 77% of the 88,600 new Covid-19 cases reported between Saturday and Sunday morning. Maharashtra continues to lead this tally as well. It has contributed more than 20,000 Covid-19 cases followed by Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh with more than 8,000 and 7,000 cases respectively.

The viral disease has claimed 1,124 lives in the last 24 hours with 10 states and UTs accounting for 84% of the fatalities. These states and UTs are Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Chhattisgarh, the ministry said.

Of the new deaths, Maharashtra reported more than 38% of deaths with 430 deaths followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with 86 and 85 deaths, respectively.

India’s Covid-19 caseload surged to 5,992,532 and the death toll due to the coronavirus disease climbed to 94,503.