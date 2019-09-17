e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Sep 17, 2019

India’s many languages not its weakness, tweets Rahul Gandhi with 23 flags

The Congress on Saturday said the three-language formula should not be tinkered with and controversies must not be stirred up on “emotive” issues settled by Constitution-makers.

india Updated: Sep 17, 2019 05:55 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (in centre) took to Twitter to remark on home minister Amit Shah’s comments pitching Hindi as a common language.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (in centre) took to Twitter to remark on home minister Amit Shah’s comments pitching Hindi as a common language. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Days after home minister Amit Shah pitched for Hindi as a common language for the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said India’s many languages are not its weakness.

“India’s many languages are not her weakness,” Gandhi said in a tweet and listed 23 Indian languages.

 

Congress leader Rajiv Shukla, at a media briefing, said Hindi is India’s official language which “we want to grow”, but along with that regional languages should also be encouraged.

There should be no fight over language, he said.

“Hindi continues to grow, this is what we all want, but by putting pressure, by doing something, it is not appropriate to use that issue only for votes.

The Congress on Saturday said the three-language formula should not be tinkered with and controversies must not be stirred up on “emotive” issues settled by Constitution-makers.

According to the Official Languages Act, 1963, Hindi and English are the official languages for the Union government and Parliament.

A total of 22 languages of the country are recognised under the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 05:43 IST

tags
trending topics
Dream Girl box office collectionMotorola TV LaunchShakuntala Devi First LookBigg Boss 13Xiaomi Mi Band 4OnePlus TVThe Sky Is Pink ReviewsVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAyodhya CaseWorld Ozone DaySivaprasada RaoNaMo App
Top News
latest news
India News
don't miss