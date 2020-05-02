e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India’s richest temple in Tirupati lays off 1300 contractual employees

India’s richest temple in Tirupati lays off 1300 contractual employees

The Tirupati temple trust board says it would consider humanitarian relief for the workers who lost their jobs

india Updated: May 02, 2020 17:01 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Edited by: Abhinav Sahay
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Edited by: Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
Venkateswara Temple on Tirumala hills is considered to be the richest temple in India.
Venkateswara Temple on Tirumala hills is considered to be the richest temple in India.(PTI Photo/File)
         

India’s richest Hindu temple of Lord Venkateshwara in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district decided to let go off 1,300 contractual workers citing the suspension of work and inability to renew contracts during the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

The discontinuation of service was announced on Friday by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the trust managing the temple.

The nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic has resulted in several companies sacking their employees to reduce the overhead expenses.

The 1300 workers were employed in the sanitation and hospitality departments in the three guesthouses run by the temple trust – Vishnu Nivasam, Srinivasam and Madhavam – for several years.

“The contract entered into by the TTD with the manpower agency which supplied workers ended on April 30. Normally, fresh tenders would have been called by now for awarding of the contract to the agency which bids the lowest amount for manpower supply. Because of the lockdown, the TTD trust board could not meet and finalise the tender,” TTD official spokesman T Ravi told HT.

The board says since the last contract ended on April 30, the services of all the 1,300 contract workers were also terminated from May 1. “Everything was done as per the rules. Moreover, there is no work for these workers now, because of the lockdown, all guest houses are closed,” Ravi said.

It may be mentioned that the Union ministry of labour had issued an advisory before enforcing the lockdown on May 24, asking all employers not to terminate employees, particularly casual or contractual workers, and also not to reduce their wages.

The decision of the TTD came as a rude shock to the contractual employees, who gathered at the temple trust board’s head office in Tirupati to protest.

“It is not our fault that the lockdown was imposed. The TTD should continue with us on humanitarian grounds,” a woman refusing to identify herself, said.

TTD trust board chairman Y V Subba Reddy had a talk with the terminated employees and assured to look into the issue on humanitarian grounds. He told HT that the board would recommend to the prospective manpower agency to take the outgoing contract workers on rolls.

He said even the regular employees of TTD had no work since the lockdown was announced and only skeletal staff was attending to the essentials.

The famous Lord Venkateshwara temple in Tirumala is closed for pilgrims since March 20, but the daily rituals are going on as per the temple traditions.

Interestingly, the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh launched Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourced Services (APCOS) in November last. It would act as a placement agency for the supply of manpower to various public and private sector companies.

The terminated outsourced workers of the TTD are planning to approach APCOS shortly, a senior employee in the TTD familiar with the development said.

tags
top news
As migrants return, Bihar faces new challenges of Covid-19 spreading to 30 districts
As migrants return, Bihar faces new challenges of Covid-19 spreading to 30 districts
LIVE| PM Modi holds meeting to discuss ways to boost agriculture sector
LIVE| PM Modi holds meeting to discuss ways to boost agriculture sector
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
PM Modi switches gear, steps up focus on reviving economy
PM Modi switches gear, steps up focus on reviving economy
Didn’t care who’s bowling at what pace: Lee on India batsman’s greatness
Didn’t care who’s bowling at what pace: Lee on India batsman’s greatness
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un’s photos hold clues of his absence?
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un’s photos hold clues of his absence?
Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on ‘shady’ Aarogya Setu app; govt replies
Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on ‘shady’ Aarogya Setu app; govt replies
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper