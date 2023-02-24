India saying 'Modi tera…’: In Meghalaya, PM reacts to ‘kabar khudegi’ slogan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attacked Congress for its “offensive thinking and language”, saying the country will give them a befitting reply. Addressing a rally in poll-bound Meghalaya, Prime Minister Modi said he can BJP's presence all over the state and people are saying ‘Modi Tera Kamal Khilega’ (Modi, your lotus will bloom) when those rejected by the country are now chanting 'Modi teri kabar khudegi' (Modi, your grave would be dug).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally ahead of the Nagaland Assembly election in Chumukedima, Nagaland.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A purported video of Congress leaders protesting at Delhi airport tarmac against party colleague Pawan Khera's arrest has been widely shared on social media where they can be heard raising slogans including "tanashahi nahi chalegi" (down with dictatorship) and "Modi teri kabar khudegi".

HT couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Retorting to the alleged slogan, Modi said that the country will give a "befitting reply" to the people with offensive thinking and language.

"I can see BJP all around in Meghalaya. Be it hills or plains, village or town, I can see the lotus bloom. Those who have been rejected by the country, who the country is no more ready to accept, are now chanting 'Modi teri kabar khudegi'. But the country is saying 'Modi tera kamal khilega'," PM Modi said while addressing an election rally here on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PM Modi went on saying, "The people of the country will give a befitting reply to the people having such offensive thinking and language. The people of Meghalaya and Nagaland will also give a reply."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally ahead of the Nagaland Assembly election in Chumukedima, Nagaland.(PTI)

The prime minister further said that Meghalaya needs a "People's first" government instead of a "family first" government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Today, Meghalaya wants a government with People First instead of Family First, so today 'lotus flower' has become synonymous with strength, peace and stability of Meghalaya. When I think of Meghalaya, I think of talented people, and vibrant traditions. I am here with a message of hope and development. India is scaling new heights of success and Meghalaya is making a strong contribution to it. We want to build it further and work for the state," PM Modi said.

Meghalaya will go to Assembly polls on February 27 along with Nagaland. The counting of votes will take place on March 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON