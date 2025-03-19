India releases statement on situation in Gaza day after Israeli airstrikes

India on Wednesday issued a statement urging the release of all hostages in Gaza. Randhir Jaiswal, Ministry of External Affair's official spokesperson, took to X to advocate for the continued delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. A view of destroyed buildings by Israeli bombardments in the northern Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel.(AP)

"We are concerned about the situation in Gaza. It is essential that all hostages are freed. We also call for the sustained supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza," Jaiswal posted on X.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that they had carried out "extensive strikes on terror targets belonging to Hamas" in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF stated, "In accordance with the political echelon, the IDF and ISA are currently conducting extensive strikes on terror targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip."

In a series of posts on X, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office explained that the strikes were carried out following directives from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz. The decision came in response to Hamas's repeated refusal to release hostages and its rejection of all proposals from U.S. Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and other mediators.

"Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength," the Prime Minister's Office wrote on X.

Israeli Prime Minister's Office on X

In an operational update on Wednesday, the IDF reported that it had struck a Hamas military site in Gaza overnight, where preparations were underway to launch projectiles into Israel.

The IDF also stated that the Israeli Navy targeted several vessels along Gaza's coast, claiming they were intended for use in terrorist activities by Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

"The IDF struck a Hamas military site in northern Gaza overnight where preparations were being made to fire projectiles at Israeli territory. In addition, the Israeli Navy struck several vessels in the coastal area of Gaza. These vessels were intended to be used for terrorist activities by Hamas and Islamic Jihad," the IDF posted on X.

According to Al Jazeera, at least 14 people were killed in the overnight and early morning Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Al Jazeera further reported on Wednesday that the overnight strikes launched by Israel on Tuesday resulted in the deaths of more than 400 people and left hundreds more injured.