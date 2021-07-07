India says its Afghan missions still open; envoy briefs Shringla

India on Tuesday dismissed speculation about the closure of its embassy and two consulates in Afghanistan even as Afghan envoy Farid Mamundzay briefed foreign secretary Harsh Shringla on the fragile security situation in the troubled country.

People familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity that Indian authorities were keeping a very close watch on the fluid situation in Afghanistan, especially against the backdrop of a massive surge in violence by the Afghan Taliban, to ensure that Indian officials and nationals were not put in harm’s way.

Gains by the Taliban in northern Afghanistan have led to some countries closing their consulates in this region. Reports suggested some districts collapsed without a fight and that some 1,000 Afghan security personnel crossed the border to seek refuge in Tajikistan.

Amid the uncertainty, the Indian embassy in Kabul ruled out the immediate closure of the Indian missions in Afghanistan. “Media reports on #India closing its Embassy & Consulates in [Afghanistan] are incorrect. @IndianEmbKabul, Consulates in Kandahar & Mazar are open, functioning. We DO HOWEVER continue to closely monitor the evolving security situation particularly around Kandahar & Mazar cities,” it tweeted.

The Indian side is keen to not do anything that would send a wrong signal to the Afghan government or elements that have sought to use Afghanistan for anti-India actions, the people said, adding Centre would also keep a watch on the actions of other key players such as the US.

In a separate development, Afghan ambassador Mamundzay briefed foreign secretary Shringla during a meeting in South Block. “Ambassador briefed FS on the security situation in Afghanistan. FS assured our Afghan friends of India’s long term commitment towards peace and prosperity in Afghanistan,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

On June 29, India issued a detailed and specific security advisory for its nationals in Afghanistan following an escalation in terrorist attacks, warning that they should exercise utmost vigilance as they faced a “serious threat of kidnapping”. Indian nationals were strongly advised to avoid all non-essential movements.

According to the external affairs ministry’s data, there are around 3,100 Indian nationals in Afghanistan.