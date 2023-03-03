India schools Pakistan over claims on J&K, advises Pakistani leadership to…

India has hit out at Pakistan over its claims of Centre is ‘punishing' people of Kashmir by razing their homes and terminating leand leases to deprive them of livelihood. Exercising its Right to Reply at the United Nations Human Rights Council, India's representative Seema Pujani termed it a malicious propaganda and said that Pakistan is ‘obsessed’ with India, Livemint reported.Responding to Pakistan foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar's comments, Pujani said that Islamabad is obsessed with India at a time when its citizens battle for their lives, livelihood and freedom. Calling it misplaced priorities, the Indian representative asked the Pakistani leadership to focus its energy on working for its own population instead of engaging in baseless propaganda. The monthly inflation in Pakistan has jumped to 31.6 per cent in February year-on-year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics has said. Last month, the prices went up at the fastest pace ever in the country's seven-decade old history. The food and transport costs have taken inflation to a point where the analysts fear that the families will have to make sacrifices, Dawn reported. Pakistan's finance minister Ishaq Dar has said that Islamabad will get another $1.3 billion from China to shore up its rapidly depleting foreign exchange reserves, PTI reported. The minister said that the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd will provide the funding in the coming days.

Local residents queue to buy wheat flour at government-controlled prices in Islamabad.(AFP)

"All our formalities with the ICBC are complete as of last night. We returned them USD 1.3bn in the last few months … they are giving it back and have renewed this facility,” the minister said.

Dar said that $500 million would be transferred to Pakistan possibly in the next few days - by Monday or Tuesday - and another USD 500 million within 10 days.

