'India scripts history': PM Modi, Amit Shah hail 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine milestone
'India scripts history': PM Modi, Amit Shah hail 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine milestone

India crossed the major milestone on Thursday when the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 100 crore (1 billion) mark.
Published on Oct 21, 2021 11:08 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, and other dignitaries hailed the collective spirit of 130-crore Indians on Thursday as the country scripted history by administering the billionth coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine shot, crossing the 100-crore vaccine milestone. Taking to his official handle on Twitter, Prime Minister Modi pointed out that this is history in the making and expressed his gratitude to all the medical health professionals and citizens who made this achievement possible. The home minister said that the incredible feat was achieved under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, which has “re-acquainted the world with the immense potential of New India”.

“India scripts history,” Prime Minister Modi wrote in a tweet issued from his official handle on the microblogging website. “We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise, and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses, and all those who worked to achieve this feat.”

Home minister Amit Shah wrote in a tweet, “Historic and proud moment! Today India has achieved the target of administering more than 100 crore vaccines. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership and constant encouragement have created a record re-acquainting the whole world with the immense potential of New India.”

In another tweet, thanking the health workers who made the achievement possible, Shah wrote, “I thank all the scientists, researchers and health workers who have contributed in this ‘maha yagya’ by overcoming many challenges, and I congratulate the Prime Minister, who is determined to ensure the safety and health of every citizen.”

India crossed the major milestone on Thursday when the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 100 crore (1 billion) mark. The milestone was achieved half an hour after 10am. The number is twice the number of vaccines administered in the United States, five times that of Japan, nine times that of Germany, and 10 times the number of vaccine doses administered in France, the government said in a presentation hailing the ‘vaccine century’.

narendra modi amit shah pm modi covid-19 coronavirus covid-19 vaccine coronavirus vaccine
