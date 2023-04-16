Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India sees 10,093 fresh Covid-19 cases, slight drop from yesterday's tally

India sees 10,093 fresh Covid-19 cases, slight drop from yesterday's tally

ByHT News Desk
Apr 16, 2023 08:50 AM IST

On Saturday, 10,753 Covid-19 cases were reported.

India logged a slight decline in fresh Covid-19 cases with 10,093 infections reported on Sunday. On Saturday, 10,753 cases were reported, while Friday saw 11,109 cases. On Thursday the tally stood at 10,158 cases.

Jammu: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the country, in Jammu, Saturday, April 15, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_15_2023_000022B)(PTI)

The active caseload stood at 57,542 which is 0.13 per cent of the total cases as per the union health ministry website.

The country witnessed 6,248 recoveries in the last 24 hours, which led to overall discharges to 4,42,29,459, while the recovery rate currently stood at 98.68 per cent.

With 807 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, a total of 220.66 cr vaccine doses have been gives so far under the national inoculation drive, the bulletin stated.

Nearly 1,79,853 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the website added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
covid-19
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP