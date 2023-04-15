Delhi Covid positivity rate rises to 31.9%, records 1,396 fresh cases
Delhi on Saturday logged 1,396 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 31.9 per cent, the highest in 15 months, according to data shared by the city government's health department.
The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14 last year.
With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,21,593. Five fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 26,560, the health department bulletin stated.
Of the latest fatalities, COVID-19 was the primary cause of death in one of the cases, while it was incidental in the other four, it stated.
According to the bulletin, the fresh cases emerged out of 4,376 tests conducted the previous day.
The department did not issue a bulletin on Friday.
Delhi reported 1,527 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 27.77 per cent on Thursday, and two deaths.
The national capital's daily tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 1,000 for the first time in more than seven months on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 23.8 per cent.