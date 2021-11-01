India sees 12,514 fresh Covid-19 cases and 251 deaths; tally at over 34.28 million

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
At 158,817, active cases in the country are at their lowest in 248 days, the Union health ministry noted.
Published on Nov 01, 2021 10:40 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

India's cumulative caseload of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 34,285,914 as 12,514 more people tested positive for the viral illness in the last 24 hours, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) said in its daily bulletin, on Monday. In the same period, 251 Covid-19 related fatalities were also recorded, taking the toll to 458,437, the bulletin showed. Of the fresh infections and deaths, 7167 (57 per cent) and 167 (67 per cent) were from the state of Kerala alone.

Monday's data further showed that 12,718 more patients were discharged after recovering from the illness, taking the total number of such cases to 33,668,560. With this, the recovery rate improved further to 98.20 per cent. The number of active patients, meanwhile, dipped further to 158,817, falling by 455 cases, and comprise 0.46 per cent of the overall tally; this figure, as per the Union health ministry, is the lowest since March 2020, while the active caseload is the lowest in 248 days.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.42 per cent as 881,379 samples were tested for Covid-19 on October 31. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), total 609,201,294 samples have been tested till now.

On the vaccination front, nearly 1.28 million jabs were administered on Sunday, taking the total number of doses administered since January 16, when the nationwide inoculation drive commenced, to more than 1.06 billion.

On Monday, schools reopened in Delhi for all classes at maximum class strength of 50 per cent. Schools in Kerala reopened as well, for classes 1-7, 10 and 12.

 

