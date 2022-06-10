India sees 7,584 new Covid cases, highest daily surge in nearly 3 months

India registered its highest daily spike in nearly three months with 7,584 new Covid cases as the country witnesses a fresh surge in several parts. Twenty-four deaths were recorded during the same period, taking the overall death count to 5,24,747.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maharashtra, the state with highest overall cases, recorded 2,813 cases, the sharpest rise any state saw in 24 hours. This was followed by Kerala, which recorded 2,193 cases. Maharashtra has logged over 79 lakh cases so far, while Kerala has 65 lakh infections registered since the start of the pandemic.

While Karnataka recorded 471 cases, Delhi logged 622 fresh Covid infections.

India's daily Covid-19 infection rate has seen a huge rise, prompting state governments and air authorities to bring back mandatory face mask rules. So far hospitalizations remain low as most of the reported cases are mild.

India has recorded 4,32,05,106 cases of Covid so far, and it has the highest overall cases in the world after the United States.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the latest health bulletin by the ministry, the country's active caseload saw an increase of 3,769 infections and stands at 36,267. It currently comprises 0.08 per cent of the total tally.

The nationwide recovery rate was recorded at 98.70 per cent. As per the government data, 42,644,092 people have recovered from the viral disease so far. The case fatality rate is at 1.21 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.26 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was at 1.50 per cent.

A Bloomberg report highlights that about 69 per cent of India’s 1.4 billion people have been administered with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Whereas, 3 per cent have had a booster dose.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail