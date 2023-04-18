India sees drop in daily Covid tally with 7,633 cases; active caseload at 61,233

India on Tuesday witnessed a drop in the daily Covid-19 tally with 7,633 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,834,859. On Monday, the country saw a total of 9,111 cases, while on Sunday, 10,093 infections were reported. The active caseload in the country currently stands at 61,233 - comprising 0.13 percent of the total infections.

UP has reported a total of 2134209 Covid cases till now.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 44,242,474 - with the recovery rate at 98.68 percent.

According to the union health ministry data, the death toll in the country increased to 53,11,52 with 11 deaths in the last 24 hours - four reported from Delhi, one each from Haryana, Karnataka, and Punjab while four fatalities were reconciled by Kerala.

Nearly 02,11,029 tests for coronavirus were done in the last 24 hours, the health ministry website said.

According to the website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.