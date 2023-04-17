Home / India News / India sees marginal drop in daily Covid tally with 9,111 fresh cases

India sees marginal drop in daily Covid tally with 9,111 fresh cases

ByHT News Desk
Apr 17, 2023 10:40 AM IST

According to the union health ministry data, the active cases stand at 60,313.

India on Monday recorded a marginal drop in the daily coronavirus cases with 9,111 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,827,226. On Sunday, the country saw a total of 10,093 infections, while on Saturday, 10,753 cases were reported.

India on Monday recorded a marginal drop in the daily coronavirus cases with 9,111 fresh infections. (Pic for representation)
India on Monday recorded a marginal drop in the daily coronavirus cases with 9,111 fresh infections. (Pic for representation)

According to the union health ministry data, the active cases stand at 60,313 - comprising 0.13 percent of the total infections.

Also read: Man declared dead due to Covid found ‘shockingly’ alive after 2 years in MP

The death toll increased to 5,31,141 with 27 deaths - six from Gujarat, four from Uttar Pradesh, three each from Delhi and Rajasthan, two from Maharashtra, one each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, and three reconciled by Kerala.

The fatality rate in the country is at 1.18 percent.

A total of 6,313 people recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 4,42,35,772. The recovery rate is at 98.68 percent.

The daily positivity was recorded at 8.40 percent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 4.94 percent.

Also read: PGI prepares ICUs, ventilators & oxygen support as Covid cases spike in Lucknow

Nearly 1,08,436 tests for coronavirus were done in the last 24 hours, the health ministry website said. Meanwhile, a total of 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far in the country, the website added.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
covid-19 india covid 19 tally
covid-19 india covid 19 tally
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out