India sees 10,093 fresh Covid-19 cases, slight drop from yesterday's tally

ByHT News Desk
Apr 16, 2023 08:50 AM IST

On Saturday, 10,753 Covid-19 cases were reported.

India logged a slight decline in fresh Covid-19 cases with 10,093 infections reported on Sunday. On Saturday, 10,753 cases were reported, while Friday saw 11,109 cases. On Thursday the tally stood at 10,158 cases.

Jammu: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the country, in Jammu, Saturday, April 15, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_15_2023_000022B)(PTI)
The active caseload stood at 57,542 which is 0.13 per cent of the total cases as per the union health ministry website.

The country witnessed 6,248 recoveries in the last 24 hours, which led to overall discharges to 4,42,29,459, while the recovery rate currently stood at 98.68 per cent.

With 807 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, a total of 220.66 cr vaccine doses have been gives so far under the national inoculation drive, the bulletin stated.

Nearly 1,79,853 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the website added.

