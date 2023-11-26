India sees itself as 'Vishwamitr,' world calls the country its friend, says Modi

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PTI |
Nov 26, 2023 01:32 PM IST

Hyderabad, Nov 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India was seeing itself as a 'Vishwamitr,' and that the world was calling the country its friend.

Addressing an event at Kanha Shanti Vanam, located about 50 km from here, the prime minister also said the country faced immense loss when those enslaved it in the past attacked its traditions like yoga, knowledge and ayurveda.

"A developing India sees itself as Vishwamitr (friend of the universe). The way we stood with the world after corona(virus), today I don't need to tell the world that India is your friend; the world says India is our friend," he said.

Modi was apparently referring to the country dispatching covid-19 vaccines produced by domestic firms to many countries after the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

