India sees lowest Covid daily tally in six months| 5 points

Published on Oct 25, 2022 09:30 AM IST

The big drop in cases - as compared to 1,334 cases on Monday - comes as the country celebrated Diwali without curbs after two years.

ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Swati Bhasin

India on Tuesday recorded the lowest Covid daily tally with 862 cases in the last 24 hours. The big drop in cases - as compared to 1,334 cases on Monday - comes as the country celebrated Diwali without curbs after two years. According to the health ministry data, the active cases also fell below the 23,000 mark.

Here are the top 5 updates on the Covid-19 situation in India:

1. India on Tuesday reported 862 cases in the last 24 hours - taking the total cases to 44,644,938. More than five lakh people have died since the start of the pandemic in the country.

2. The active cases in the country currently stand at 22,549, constituting 0.05 percent of the country's total cases.

3. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.76 percent with a total of 44,093,409 recovered so far, according to the ministry of health and family welfare. Meanwhile, the total number of deaths due to the infection stands at 1.18 percent.

4. India's Covid vaccination coverage exceeded 219.56 Cr (2,19,56,65,598), as per the data. In the 12-14 age group, 4.12 crore people have gotten their first doses and 3.23 crores the second. Over 6.20 crore people in the 15-18 age group have gotten their first doses and more than 5.33 crore second doses.

5. A total of 63,786 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the data shows.

