India sees lowest daily Covid cases since April 2020 amid global spike concerns

India on Sunday reported less than 2,000 coronavirus cases for the first time since April 2020 even as many countries across the world are registering fresh Covid waves. 1,761 new patients were logged in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said, as the active caseload now stands at 26,240, or 0.06 per cent of the overall infections. The country, however, reported 127 deaths since Saturday - it's not clear if any of these are backlog deaths.

Read more: Asia, Europe see spike and a WHO warning | Global Covid-19 surge weekly round-up

So far, a total of 5,16,479 people have lost their lives due to Covid in India, according to official figures. The death rate remains at 1.20 per cent. On Saturday, India reported 71 deaths linked to coronavirus. As many as 3,196 people were said to have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. The national 'recovery rate' is now 98.74 per cent. Both the daily positivity rate and the weekly positivity rate stand at 0.41 per cent. Nearly 4.32 lakh tests were conducted and over 15 lakh vaccine doses have been given since Saturday. India has conducted over 78.26 crore tests since the start of the pandemic. So far, 181.21 crore vaccine doses have been given.

Meanwhile, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and South Korea are witnessing a surge in coronavirus infections. The United Kingdom is also witnessing a spoke due to a rampant Omicron variant, with estimates suggesting that 1 in 20 people is currently infected, as per AFP.

The World Health Organisation on Friday said that the end of the pandemic was a long way off and will depend on how quickly the target to ‘vaccinating 70% of the population in each country’ is met.