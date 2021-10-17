India sees marginal dip in daily Covid tally at 14,146; lowest in 229 days

India saw a marginal dip in its daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Sunday after 14,146 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours—the lowest in more than seven months—taking the country’s caseload to 34,067,719, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. Sunday's case count is 1,835 lesser than that of Saturday's when 15,981 people were detected as Covid-19 positive. The toll on Sunday is also 22 lesser than that of Saturday's when 166 deaths were recorded.

As many as 19,788 patients of Covid-19 recovered and 144 others succumbed to the viral disease in the same period. With this, the cumulative count of recoveries and deaths has climbed to 33,419,749 and 452,124 respectively. Active cases went below the 200,000-mark at 195,846—5,786 less than Saturday—and constitute 0.59 per cent of the caseload. On the other hand, the Covid-19 recovery rate is at 98.10 per cent, the highest since March, the health ministry said, adding the daily positivity rate, which is at 1.29 per cent currently, has been less than 3 per cent for the last 48 days.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 590,935,381 samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far of which 1,100,123 were tested in the last 24 hours.

On the vaccination front, authorities have administered 976,589,540 vaccine doses to beneficiaries so far of which 694,733,920 have received the first dose and the remaining 281,855,620 are fully vaccinated. More than 4.12 million doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The health ministry said on Saturday that 1.01 billion vaccines have been provided to states and Union Territories through the Centre's (free of cost channel) and direct state procurement category.

“More than 104.2 million balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered,” the ministry added.