India sees marginal drop in daily Covid tally with 9,111 fresh cases

India on Monday recorded a marginal drop in the daily coronavirus cases with 9,111 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,827,226. On Sunday, the country saw a total of 10,093 infections, while on Saturday, 10,753 cases were reported.

India on Monday recorded a marginal drop in the daily coronavirus cases with 9,111 fresh infections. (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the union health ministry data, the active cases stand at 60,313 - comprising 0.13 percent of the total infections.

Also read: Man declared dead due to Covid found ‘shockingly’ alive after 2 years in MP

The death toll increased to 5,31,141 with 27 deaths - six from Gujarat, four from Uttar Pradesh, three each from Delhi and Rajasthan, two from Maharashtra, one each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, and three reconciled by Kerala.

The fatality rate in the country is at 1.18 percent.

A total of 6,313 people recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 4,42,35,772. The recovery rate is at 98.68 percent.

The daily positivity was recorded at 8.40 percent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 4.94 percent.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: PGI prepares ICUs, ventilators & oxygen support as Covid cases spike in Lucknow

Nearly 1,08,436 tests for coronavirus were done in the last 24 hours, the health ministry website said. Meanwhile, a total of 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far in the country, the website added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON