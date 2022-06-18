India sees marginal rise in Covid cases with 13,216 fresh infections; 23 deaths

India's daily Covid-19 tally breached the 13,000-mark on Saturday as the country reported 13,216 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health family welfare. The death toll saw an increase of 23 fatalities and now stands at 524,840, the ministry also informed. With latest additions, the overall Covid-19 caseload stands at 43,283,793.

After months of steady fall, India is witnessing a fresh surge in daily infections, mostly fuelled by pockets of outbreak in the country’s large urban centres.

On Friday, Maharashtra reported 4,165 new cases of Covid-19. Out of this, 2,255 were recorded in the Mumbai city alone. It was followed by Kerala, which reported 3,253 cases and seven deaths .

The national capital Delhi logged 1,797 Covid-19 infections in a single day, highest in nearly four months, along with one fatality. Tamil Nadu added 589 infections, including four returnees from domestic and overseas, as per the health department data.

Meanwhile, the country's active cases now constitute 0.16 per cent of the total infections. It now stands at 68,108 after a rise of 5045 active cases, as per the ministry data. While the country's Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.63 per cent, the case fatality rate was 1.21%

As many as 8,148 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 42,690,845.

